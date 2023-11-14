Posted in: Horror, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, film, five nights at freddy's, horror

Five Nights At Freddy's Star on the Film's Success and Sequel Hopes

Matthew Lillard is discussing the reception of Five Nights At Freddy's and his hopes that the sequel will grow into something even bigger.

Article Summary Five Nights At Freddy's film garners $250M globally, a hit for Peacock.

Matthew Lillard discusses the film's success and potential for a sequel.

Lack of traditional publicity challenges opening but sequel plans are hopeful.

Director Emma Tammi teases loose ends, encouraging fan theories for the sequel.

Even though the recent horror film Five Nights At Freddy's was released simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock, the live-action adaptation of the popular video game became quite a hit with audiences. In fact, as of now, the film has already proven to be a hit for Peacock as one of their biggest opening weekends, and the film has currently amassed more than $250 million worldwide. Now, with the strike coming to a close, one of the all-important actors in the movie is addressing its success and future goals for the prospective sequel.

A Key Five Nights At Freddy's Star Sequel Hopes the Sequel is Bigger and Better

During a recent chat between star Matthew Lillard and The Hollywood Reporter, the actor addressed plans for the Five Nights At Freddy's franchise by explaining, "This is the first conversation I've had about the movie ever. We couldn't do press the entire time. So, the idea that we're sitting here having this conversation is amazing because that movie opened day-and-date with Peacock, which didn't hurt the opening, but it certainly hurt the second weekend, and I'm sure it's going to hurt this weekend. We weren't able to support it. All those traditional avenues of publicity weren't available to us. I'm excited to see when they greenlight the second movie, the plan we put together to make it even bigger and even more successful."

The film's director also acknowledged her excitement for the future of Five Nights At Freddy's, with Emma Tammi previously telling THR, "I feel like that could also be a nice thing for the fan base to mull over. I'd love to not shut down anyone's theories. We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up."

Five Nights At Freddy's is currently in theaters and is still available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!