M3GAN 2.0 Loses The Horror, Doubles Down On Action In Sequel {Review}

M3GAN 2.0 ditches the horror for a straightforward action film. It is fun, but very flawed. Fans of the character should leave happy.

Article Summary M3GAN 2.0 shifts from horror to fast-paced action, losing the creepiness of the original film.

The film focuses more on Gemma and new AI Amelia, sidelining M3GAN for long stretches.

Action scenes and humor shine, but the story feels rushed and lacks real suspense or stakes.

Fans wanting M3GAN's quirky attitude will enjoy it, but horror fans may leave disappointed.

M3GAN 2.0 is the first of many sequels coming this year from Blumhouse, and unlike the rest of the films they have coming out, ditches the horror genre completely. In its place is a fun, but flawed, action film with plenty of jokes and things to say about AI. Weirdly, there is way less M3GAN than you would think after the breakout success of the character after the first film, but what time we get to spend with her is full of energy, laughter, and, believe it or not, heart.

M3GAN 2.0 Feels Like It Tries Too Hard

A new, sleeker model based on the M3GAN code named Amelia has run afoul of the government that built her, and it is to Gemma and her team to try and and track her down before she can reach the ultimate AI weapon; a program that became self aware in the 80's and has been hidden ever since. Having no other option, they build a new body for M3GAN, who has been hiding in the programming of Gemma's house since the end of the first film. Her mission is to protect Cady, but like the Terminator before her, she is beginning to learn from and bond with these humans. Whose side she will ultimately side with in the end is the question.

This is an odd film. Why we must wait almost half an hour to get M3GAN back onscreen in any capacity is a strange decision. She is the reason we are here, yet it feels like we don't get much time with her in the movie. When she is onscreen, the film comes to life and you forget about the AI tech goobly gook being thrown at you every five minutes. The film is way more obsessed with Gemma for some reason, and though Allison Williams is fine in the role, frankly, we are not here for her. Or her team, though it is nice to see them bring back those actors from the first film. Why they abandoned horror completely for the sequel is also an odd choice. The parts about M3GAN that worked the best were not her one-liners or dance moves, but her relentlessness and creepy factor in between those that made us fall for her. To abandon that altogether was the wrong decision, and the film is weaker for it.

All that being said, the action scenes are fun. This is as far as one thinks Blumhouse could stretch a dollar, and they get every penny onscreen, though some of the sets feel lacking. It is hard to ignore, but they cover up a lot of blemishes with action and quips. It works, and the transition from horror to full-fledged action film almost crosses the finish line. But the final confrontation between the AI beings is too quick and neatly wrapped up. For all the talk about how dangerous these AI beings are, they certainly were easy to squash.

It will be interesting to see how fans of the first film respond to this. They will leave disappointed if they go for what they loved about the first one. If you show up to see M3GAN drop one-liners and don't care about anything else, you should leave pretty happy. Maybe they can get it all correct in a third film, but this one, while fun, is still leaving a good film on the cutting room floor.

M3GAN 2.0 Review by Jeremy Konrad 6 / 10

