Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: prime video, Totally Killer

Blumhouse Introduces Us To Their Newest Slasher From Totally Killer

Blumhouse is introducing us to their newest slasher, The Sweet 16 Killer, from its upcoming Prime Video film Totally Killer out October 6th.

Blumhouse is setting a new killer on the loose, and they are pretty sure they are sure to be iconic. A new 30-second spot for Totally Killer, coming to Prime Video on October 6, sees Julie Bowen coming face to face with other Blumhouse slashers, including The Grabber (The Black Phone), The Butcher (Freaky), Babyface (Happy Death Day), Lady Liberty (The Purge: Election Year), and Pooka before introducing The Sweet 16 Killer. Will they become iconic? Only time will tell. It stars Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah and Jonathan Potts with Randall Park and Bowen, and is directed by Nahnatchka Khan.

Totally Killer Sounds…Totally Killer For Blumhouse

"Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous "Sweet Sixteen Killer "returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom's (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all before she's stuck in the past forever. Blumhouse presents Totally Killer, coming to Prime Video on October 6th."

Totally Killer is going to be Blumhouse at its best, mixing charm and humor with horror and gore for days. That list up there may be one of the best ensemble casts this fall, and I, for one, cannot wait to watch this when it drops on October 6th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!