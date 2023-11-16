Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: blumhouse, Imaginary, lionsgate

The Imaginary Trailer Is Finally Online And You Can Watch It Here

After a tease yesterday and a theatrical-only release a couple weeks ago, Lionsgate and Blumhouse debuted the Imaginary trailer online.

Article Summary The Imaginary trailer, once theater-exclusive, is now available online.

Starring DeWanda Wise, the film releases theatrically on March 8th.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, Imaginary creates an old-school horror buzz.

Childhood fear twists into horror as a stuffed bear becomes sinister.

Imaginary debuted a trailer exclusively in theaters with showings of Five Nights At Freddy's, and that trailer has now been released online by Lionsgate and Blumhouse. The film stars DeWanda Wise, who is also producing the film. Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley also star in the movie. It is directed by Jeff Wadlow, who will also produce alongside Blumhouse's Jason Blum and Wise. Wadlow also co-wrote the script with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland. Wadlow is no stranger to working with Blumhouse, having previously worked on Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island for the studio. It was a brilliant move to debut the trailer exclusively in theaters, as it created an old-school buzz you cannot replicate online. Great stuff. Below is the trailer.

Imaginary Might Be Completely Terrifying

Jessica moves back into her childhood home with her family. Her youngest stepdaughter, Alice, develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playfully and become increasingly sinister. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

Imaginary is the worst kind of horror; by that, I mean it will make me squirm in my seat. Taking something from our childhoods and turning it on its head and making it spooky will always freak me out, and who among us didn't have an imaginary friend growing up? I used to picture mine walking up my driveway when I was little, and it always freaked me out, as he was usually holding hands with Chucky to come and get me, even though he knew I was scared of that bastard doll…

The film will be released in theaters on March 8th.

