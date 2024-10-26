Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: bong joon ho, Mickey 17

Bong Joon Ho Was Given Final Cut On Mickey 17

Director Bong Joon Ho has confirmed that he was given final cut on Mickey 17 as part of his deal, and the process was "always smooth and respectful."

Article Summary Bong Joon Ho confirms he retained final cut for his film Mickey 17, ensuring his creative vision remains intact.

In the past, Bong clashed with Harvey Weinstein over the final cut of Snowpiercer.

The director describes the editing process for Mickey 17 as smooth, with studios respecting his artistic decisions.

Fans eagerly anticipate Mickey 17 which is set for a theatrical release on January 31, 2025.

There are a lot of things people could say about Harvey Weinstein, including the fact that he probably deserves everything bad that has happened to him over the last couple of years. While Weinstein's crimes against women were horrendous, he made some shady and bad decisions regarding the films he helped distribute as well. For example, Kevin Smith is only just getting the rights to Dogma back from The Weinstein Company after the film has been out of print and not only any digital services for years. If you were looking around any movie websites during 2013 heading into 2014, you might have heard about Snowpiercer and how Weinstein tried to get director Bong Joo Ho to cut almost half an hour from the film. Bong fought Weinstein on this on nearly every level, even going so far as to lie to Weinstein about his father's job to keep the fish-cutting scene. In the end, Bong got to release his cut of the film and after all of that, whether or not his cuts are the ones that make it to the big screen has become a talking point. Bong was asked by Empire if the cut of Mickey 17 will be his cut and he revealed that it very much will be.

"With Okja and now Mickey 17, I was given the final cut as part of my deal," he explains. "The studio respected my final cut rights. … Of course, during the editing process there are many opinions and many discussions that happen. But this film is my cut, and I'm very happy about it. It was a long process, but it was always smooth and respectful."

The idea of studios taking movies away from directors has become a talking point as more and more people learn about the ins and outs of the film industry from the internet. It's not steeped with quite as much catastrophizing as assuming all reshoots mean the film is about to be a complete mess, but people rallying behind artists so their vision is the one released is a good thing to see, even if the cuts that end up on screen might not be the ones that make the studio the most money every time. Mickey 17 looks like a ton of fun, and Bong's movies, even when they don't entirely work, are always interesting and fun to watch.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on January 31, 2025, and internationally beginning on 28 January 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!