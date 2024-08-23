Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Borderlands, eli roth, film, lionsgate

Borderlands Actor on Why Eli Roth Deserved to Direct Borderlands

One of the stars of Borderlands offers his thoughts on why filmmaker Eli Roth was the perfect candidate for the directorial role.

Article Summary Borderlands actor Florian Munteanu explains why Eli Roth was an ideal director for the chaotic film adaptation.

Roth's experience with dark humor, violence, and horror made him perfect for Borderlands' unique atmosphere.

Munteanu describes Roth as a "lunatic" whose vision aligns well with the game's tone and brutal elements.

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart, with Roth at the helm.

The recent Eli Roth-helmed film Borderlands hasn't exactly been the most popular with audiences—though at the very least, it's being talked about—which is something! And given the recent success of Roth's slasher flick Thanksgiving, there were definitely high expectations stemming from its notable budget, video game source material, and experienced creative team.

Despite its struggle to resonate with most moviegoers, the film has still managed to generate a niche fanbase with viewers who appreciate its chaotic tendencies, which one might argue could only come from a filmmaker like Roth. Now, one of the film's stars is offering his thoughts on why Roth was the perfect candidate to spearhead this live-action version of a beloved game.

Borderlands Star Says Eli Roth is Perfect for Borderlands

During an interview with ComicBook.com, actor Florian Munteanu, who portrays Krieg in Borderlands, discussed how working with director Eli Roth compared to other productions, with the actor noting, "Definitely in terms of the craziness because I feel like he's a lunatic himself. He's the perfect guy for Borderlands, no doubts about it. If you know the games, there's none. At least I don't know a game that comes close to that atmosphere that the games create." Munteanu then continues, "And it has a dark humor to it, right? A dark tone to it, especially when it comes to the brutality, the violence. And Eli is the right guy for that. As a fan and fan of his movies, and he's more known for horror movies. If it comes to spilling blood everywhere, that's Eli Roth. He was the man for the job."

Borderlands plot summary: In the movie, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

The Lionsgate film is helmed by Roth, with a dynamic ensemble cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, and Jack Black.

Borderlands is in theaters everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!