Cate Blanchett: The Gun-Slinging In Borderlands Was "So Much Fun"

Borderlands star Cate Blanchett says that the gun-slinging was "so much fun" and how the role "saved her life" post-lockdown.

Article Summary Cate Blanchett relished gun-slinging fun in Borderlands.

The film's reshoot delays pushed the release to this year.

Blanchett delved into the game, exploring the Borderlands universe.

Lionsgate's Borderlands sets its theatrical release for August 9, 2024.

Borderlands is absolutely the wildcard of the summer releases. The movie was shot several years ago, but reshoot delays kept the film on the shelf at Lionsgate until this year. Now that it has a solid release date, people are starting to talk about the movie in depth. The cast has some big names attached to it, and one of those names is Cate Blanchett as Lilith. Blanchett has been in pretty much every genre under the sun, but this was new even for her. She recently explained to Empire how much she enjoyed the gun-slinging but that she was drawn to the role due to the COVID lockdown.

"The gun-slinging stuff was so much fun. .. The crazy asks are usually the things I gravitate towards; the things I could never conceive of," she explained. "I think there also may have been a little Covid madness — I was spending a lot of time in the garden, using the chainsaw a little too freely. My husband said, 'This film could save your life.'"

Just because Blancett isn't someone you would expect to sign onto a Borderlands film doesn't mean you get to throw the fake geek girl title at her. She bought the game and put some time into it, explaining, "My thumbs can barely control a phone, but I bought a PS5, and we played each other," she says. "I wanted to know the limits of the game and what fans loved about the character. I got really absorbed in that whole world. The cosplayers. The YouTube make-up tutorials." It sounds like she had a lot of fun getting into all of this while also getting to shoot silly guns and channel some of those complicated feelings we all had toward the end of lockdown. It sounds like a win-win.

Borderlands: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: In the movie, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, and the cast includes Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black). The film also stars Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett. It will be released on August 9, 2024.

