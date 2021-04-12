Borderlands: Janina Gavankar Cast as a New Character Called Knoxx

Borderlands is the latest video game to get the big-screen treatment, and people are hoping that it's going to be one of the good ones. If nothing else, this has an amazing cast, and the movie itself sort of came out of nowhere when they announced Cate Blanchett had joined the cast and Eli Roth was set to direct. Lionsgate is looking for a big franchise to help move the studio in the right direction, even more so now that they aren't distributing the next two Knives Out movies, and this one could be it if it works. We got another casting announcement today; according to Deadline, Janina Gavankar has joined the cast as Knoxx, "a new, key character being introduced to the Borderlands franchise." Deadline also shared a detailed summary from the movie that will give people unfamiliar with the franchise.

In Borderlands, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Video game movies are hard because you are changing from an interactive medium to an inactive medium. Adaptation is already hard because you don't watch a movie the same way you read a book, but with video games, the biggest problem is losing that interactive element. So far, there hasn't really been a video game movie that has managed to make that transition work, but Borderlands does have a solid team behind and in front of the camera. Could this be one of the good ones? We'll have to see, but now that production has started, we should have a release date soon. Maybe summer to fall 2022.

Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth and stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Jack Black as Claptrap, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, and Florian Munteanu as Krieg. It currently doesn't have a release date.

Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Borderlands, lionsgate, movies