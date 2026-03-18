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In The Grey: "Steal Every Inch" Clip Released

Black Bear has released a new clip from director Guy Ritchie's new film, In The Grey, which will be released in theaters on May 15, 2025.

Article Summary Black Bear has unveiled a new clip from Guy Ritchie's upcoming action film In The Grey.

The new footage teases high-stakes undercover action with classic Guy Ritchie style and wit.

Fan excitement is building as the film hints at playful espionage tropes and energetic chemistry.

In The Grey is set to hit theaters on May 15, 2025, following minimal early marketing buzz.

As someone who has been online and in various different fandoms for well over two decades, I feel like someone just awakened a sleeper agent in me, and I need to light the fandom fires of Gondor. Guy Ritchie films are already very cool and slick, with lots of very pretty actors running around doing a bunch of really cool things. There's a reason people love them, there's a reason we said that In The Grey had some big Man from UNCLE vibes when the first trailer dropped, but this might be one of the funniest things in the world because, my Guy, this is how you get a certain group of fans hook, line, and sinker, because what do you mean they are under cover as a married couple? Is there only one bed in the hotel as well? Anyway, this still looks like pretty typical for a Richie film, but considering how little marketing it's getting, maybe those fandom fires of Gondor aren't a bad idea.

In The Grey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In The Grey follows a covert team of elite operatives who live in the global shadows, as comfortable wielding power and influence as they are automatic weapons and high explosives. When a ruthless despot steals a billion-dollar fortune, the team is sent to steal it back on what would be for anyone else a suicide mission. What begins as an impossible heist gets much worse, spiraling into an all-out war of strategy, deception and survival.

In The Grey, directed by Guy Richie, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Kristofer Hivju, Emmet J. Scanlan, Jason Wong, Michael Vu, Fisher Stevens, Rosamund Pike, and Carlos Bardem. It will be released on May 15, 2025.

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