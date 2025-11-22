Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: brendan fraser, The Mummy, the mummy 4, Universal Pictures

Brendan Fraser on The Mummy Movie Fans Have Been Waiting For

The Mummy star Brendan Fraser says it's time to give the fans what they want with the upcoming fourth installment from Universal Pictures.

Article Summary Brendan Fraser confirms The Mummy 4 is finally happening after years of fan demand and anticipation.

Fraser shares he’s waited 20 years to make the sequel he always envisioned for The Mummy franchise.

The Mummy legacy returns with Rachel Weisz, plus Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Universal's 2017 reboot stalled, paving the way for a long-awaited continuation of the beloved adventure series.

Ever since its 1999 debut, The Mummy franchise (which originally rebooted the 1932 film) has always occupied a unique sweet spot between horror, pulp adventure, and even a little romance. And over twenty-five years after Rick O'Connell first awakened Imhotep from his tomb, the series has officially evolved from blockbuster fixture to cult favorite, enduring through cable reruns, streaming marathons, and a generation that grew up with a soft spot for it.

Now, recent comments from star Brendan Fraser are giving fans a new reason to be excited about its future.

Brendan Fraser Says "It's Time to Give the Fans What They Want" with The Mummy 4

In a recent conversation with the Associated Press, Fraser reflected on where the series went and where he hopes it is heading. The actor shares, "The [movie] I wanted to make was never made. The third one was a model of… how can I say this to the AP reporter? NBC had the rights to broadcast the Olympics that year. So, they put two together and we went to China. Working in Shanghai, an incredible experience. I'm proud of the third one because I think it's a good standalone movie. We picked up and did what we do with a different crew on deck, and gave it our best shot. But the one I wanted to make is forthcoming. And I've been waiting 20 years for this call. Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It's time to give the fans what they want."

The story started with 1999's The Mummy, a surprise hit that turned a dusty Universal monster property into a grand adventure and pulled in a hefty global box office (with over $400 million). Its sequel, 2001's The Mummy Returns, doubled down on mythology and spectacle and again delivered financially, even spinning off The Scorpion King. By 2008, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor shifted the action to China, swapped in a new director and costar, and met a less enthusiastic critical response, but it still performed solidly worldwide and has since gained a reputation as a curious, sometimes charming entry to the series.

Universal later tried to reframe the property with the 2017 The Mummy reboot, a Tom Cruise-led outing meant to launch a shared "Dark Universe." Unfortunately, those ambitions and a big budget didn't quite match audience response, and the film stalled any immediate future for that version of the character. While we don't know too much about the fourth installment of the Fraser-led story, we do know that it features Fraser and the return of Rachel Weisz and is helmed by Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence. Which is definitely enough for us to be intrigued.

Are you looking forward to the next chapter of The Mummy?

