Brendan Fraser To Play the Villain in the Upcoming Batgirl Movie

The Batgirl movie has had a hard time getting to the big screen, and that is saying something considering some of the DC projects that have really struggled over the years. It was going to be brought to the big screen by Joss Whedon before it was widely reported that he was a terrible person and promptly left the project. The movie picked up some new directors this year in the form of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and it will be the first DC project to make its debut on HBO Max.

Back in July, it was announced that Leslie Grace of In The Heights fame had snagged the coveted role of Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. We got some minor plot details for Batgirl during DC FanDome and a piece of concept art, but we haven't learned anything else specific yet. Jacob Scipio, who was one of the stars of the much better than it had any right to be Bad Boys For Life, recently joined the cast in an unknown role. J.K. Simmons is also set to return as Commissioner Gordon. Now we know who the villain is going to be played by and, according to Deadline, it is the always fantastic Brendan Fraser.

Fraser is experiencing something of a career renaissance in recent years. For a little while there it looked like he was going to be one of the big movie stars of the early 2000s. However, Fraser went public with sexual assault allegations in 2003, he was essentially blacklisted from Hollywood. However, he has returned to the spotlight and isn't unfamiliar with the DC Universe as he has a role on Doom Patrol. It isn't confirmed which villain in Batgirl he is going to be playing, but the rumors are it's going to be Firefly. As we said in the last casting announcement, the rumors say that they want Batgirl out for 2022 and they need to get started on production if they are going to make that deadline. In the next couple of months, we should see even more cast members added.