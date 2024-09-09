Posted in: Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: Angela Mao, blu-ray, Broken Oath, bruce lee, Enter The Dragon, Eureka Video, Kung Fu movies, Yuen Wo Ping

Broken Oath: Kung Fu Flick About Avenging Nun Coming to Blu-Ray

Broken Oath, the classic Hong Kong kung fu flick starring Angela Mao as an ex-nun out for revenge, is out on 2K restored Blu-Ray on 22 October

Broken Oath, the somewhat forgotten classic Hong Kong kung fu movie starring Angela Mao, has been given a 2K digital restoration and will be released on Blu-Ray by Eureka Video. Mao plays an ex-nun out for revenge, using her lethal kung-fu skills and ability to throw scorpions at jerks. She kills a lot of jerks in this movie. When was the last time the selling point of a film was "ALL BUDDHIST OATHS ARE BROKEN!"?

A Movie That Teaches You Not to Piss Off Chinese Nuns

A Hong Kong take on Japan's Lady Snowblood, Broken Oath is an action-packed tale of righteous vengeance directed by Jeong Chang-hwa (director of King Boxer, which means something to hardcore kung fu movie fans) and starring the first lady of kung fu cinema, the inimitable Angela Mao! Orphaned and angry, Lotus (Mao) is raised by Buddhist nuns before she is exiled for her violent ways – and skipping classes to improve her martial arts skills. Finding herself alone in the world, she quickly comes to discover the truth of her past: that her father was once a respected member of the Imperial Court who was murdered in cold blood and that her mother gave birth to her in a jail cell after being unjustly imprisoned for killing one of the culprits. With revenge on her mind and a newfound accomplice in tow (Bruce Leung, Magnificent Bodyguards), she sets out to track down the men responsible for tearing her family apart – armed with both her considerable martial arts prowess and a nest of scorpions with which to poison her enemies. Okay, yeah, the plot is an outright ripoff of Lady Snowblood, but who watches a kung-fu movie for the plot?! You're here for the kung fu choreography, the weapons fights, and the CARNAGE! Admit it! And Angela Mao was the foremost female kung fu star in 1970s Hong Kong cinema, at least a decade before Michelle Yeoh and Cynthia Rothrock came along.

Made at the height of her fame following roles in Hapkido, Lady Whirlwind, Enter the Dragon and When Taekwondo Strikes, Broken Oath is one of Angela Mao's very best films – and boasts action choreography orchestrated by Hsia Hsu (Drunken Master) and Yuen Woo-ping, one of the most respected stunt coordinators in both Hong Kong (The Magnificent Butcher) and Hollywood (The Matrix). Eureka Classics is proud to present the film on Blu-ray for the first time anywhere in the world from a brand new 2K restoration.

Broken Oath Blu-Ray Special Features Limited edition O-card slipcase featuring new artwork by Grégory Sacré (Gokaiju) [2000 copies]

(Gokaiju) [2000 copies] 1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray of the uncut theatrical version from a brand new 2K restoration

Original Mandarin audio and optional English dub tracks (original mono presentations)

Optional English subtitles, newly translated for this release

Brand new audio commentary by East Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)

(NY Asian Film Festival) Brand new audio commentary by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema

and Brand new interview with actor Bruce Leung (The Dragon Lives Again)

(The Dragon Lives Again) Patrick Macias on Lady Snowblood – new appreciation by film writer Patrick Macias

Trailer

A collector's booklet featuring new writing on Broken Oath by East Asian cinema expert Gina Marchetti and Kung Fu Cult Masters author Leon Hunt [2000 copies] Broken Oath will be released on Blu-Ray on October 22nd, 2024. Pre-orders in the US are now available.

