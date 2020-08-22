Bruce Wayne Designs The Flash's New Suit for the New Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada revealed during the Multiverse 101 Panel on DC Fandome that the script for The Flash movie has been a movie about exploring the multi-verse for a couple of years now. The last time we saw a logo for the Flash movie was a couple of years ago during the DC panel when they revealed a Flashpoint logo. So while them bringing back people like Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck and having the TV crossover with the CW shows all makes sense if that was the direction that DC decided to go a long time ago. It very much makes sense that this the direction that DC wants to go because it gives them more freedom while also having to do a little less crowd control. As Hamada explained they can have Matt Reeves explore a different Batman while not impacting Flash or Aquaman.

We could only get some much information from The Flash panel at DC Fandome since they haven't started filming yet but we did get some new information. Andy Muschietti is the perfect choice according to Ezra Miller and Muschietti seems to be a huge flash fan from the beginning. He talks about really getting into the character and his heart. He also confirmed that this is a time travel movie which is what we all expected considering the information we've had so far.

"I'm excited to see Andy's version of the Speed Force," screenwriter Christina Hodson says. "I may have taken some his doodles and kept them. They are unlike anything I've ever seen before." Hodson also went on to say that she is a huge fan of Flashpoint. The big thing we got was some concept art of the new suit designed by Bruce Wayne, this is likely how we get Ben Affleck in the movie.

The Flash is set to start filming next year for a 2022 release date. Now the main thing they need to do is keep their star from allegedly choking female fans.