The Long Walk: New Posters, Images, A New Clip Teases Unlikely Friends

The early reviews are starting to come in for The Long Walk, and it sounds as emotionally devastating as one would expect from this entire concept. The last clip they released pulled exactly zero punches as we got to up close and personal watch a kid get shot in the head. This new clip features several of the boys walking together and saying that they should team up or become friends. It's all rather innocent until you remember that the only way to win this is for everyone else around you to die. So helping someone else could very well end with you not having the strength to help yourself. These teenage boys are calling themselves the three musketeers, and we all know that only one is walking away from this, and teamwork very much is not the way to win here. There isn't a second of blood, violence, or even anything said that is off-putting, yet this one might be even worse than the other clip in many ways. In the first clip, we saw a boy with a broken body and spirit; now we're watching the beginning of something we all know is going to break by the end.

Propaganda and in-universe style posters are becoming more and more popular in movie marketing. Double it when you're dealing with government corruption. Lionsgate put out a whole series of them for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes a couple of years ago, and they are doing the same with The Long Walk. We have three of those posters, plus two more that are much more traditional and still well designed. It might be a year of mediocre movies, but at least we're getting some good posters out of it.

We also have two new behind-the-scenes images and four high-quality images. Lionsgate did do one of those "people show up to a movie they know nothing about" things that Warner Bros. did with the last Final Destination movie earlier this year. While Lionsgate didn't pull a complete bait and switch like Warner Bros. did, which is something. The fact that audience members were hooked up to machines to check their vitals should have been a hint that this audience was in for something intense. However, The Long Walk isn't just a scary movie; it's disturbing and dark and is the kind of story that gets under your skin like a tiny shard of broken glass. When it comes to disturbing material, informed consent is something that should be practiced. It might ruin a gimmick, but the gimmick isn't that great to begin with.

The Long Walk: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King's first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Pts. 1 & 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Vertigo Entertainment / about:blank production, The Long Walk, directed by Francis Lawrence, screenplay by JT Mollner, based on the novel by Stephen King. The Long Walk stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill. It will be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

