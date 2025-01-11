Posted in: Movies | Tagged: Dimension Films, film, nicole kidman, the others

Nicole Kidman Reflects on The Others and If She'd Revisit the Story

More than two decades after its release, Nicole Kidman expresses interest in reprising her role in the 2001 gothic film The Others.

The 2001 film The Others was a major box office hit, earning $210 million worldwide.

Critics praised The Others for its atmospheric setting and Nicole Kidman's performance as Grace Stewart.

With Kidman's enthusiasm, a sequel or revival of The Others could become a Hollywood reality.

Released in 2001, The Others is a gothic supernatural psychological horror film starring Nicole Kidman as Grace Stewart, a woman living in a remote manor with her two young photosensitive children, Anne and Nicholas. The plot then thickens when Grace hires a group of people who claim to have worked in the same house years prior. And as an unknown supernatural phenomenon escalates, Grace becomes increasingly convinced that their home is haunted—with the film taking a shocking turn when it's later revealed that Grace and her children are actually the ghosts haunting the house, and the new inhabitants are the living family who have moved in.

Kidman, who initially received critical acclaim for her role as Grace, recently expressed her fondness for the character, as well as an interest in reprising the role once more. In an interview with The Guardian, she explained, "Actually the character I would love to go back to is the character in The Others, Grace. Because I feel like The Others gets overlooked and I loved that character."

The Others Box Office Performance and Accolades

Despite Kidman saying it's often overlooked in the horror genre, at the time of its release, The Others managed to become a major box-office success, grossing $210 million worldwide on a much smaller $17 million budget. It also received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised the film's unpredictable screenplay and direction, as well as the atmospheric setting and performances. In fact, the film even went on to win several awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay at the 16th Goya Awards.

Given the film's enduring popularity and Kidman's willingness to revisit the character, a return to the world of The Others is not entirely out of the question. Stranger things have happened in Hollywood, and with the right script and creative vision, a sequel or revival could be a reality.

Would you like to see Grace Stewart return in a new story?

