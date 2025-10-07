Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: bugonia, emma stone, Yorgos Lanthimos

BUGONIA: Admit You're An Alien On The Record In A New Trailer

Focus Features has released a new trailer for director Yorgos Lanthimos's upcoming film, BUGONIA, set for release on October 24, 2025.

Article Summary Focus Features unveils a new trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos’s BUGONIA, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.

The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, earning strong early reviews from critics.

The trailer spotlights Plemons’s character accusing Stone’s Michelle of being an alien.

BUGONIA is set for a limited theatrical release on October 24, 2025, with a wider expansion on October 31.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone have been putting out some seriously awesome stuff since they first started collaborating. While it doesn't always come together to form a coherent whole, it's at least an interesting failure. The early reviews for BUGONIA point to the exact opposite of a failure. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival at the end of August to very strong reviews, which Focus Features is peppering throughout this second trailer that it recently released. We also see Teddy (Jesse Plemons) trying and failing to get Michelle (Stone) to admit that she's an alien, convincingly, on camera. While there is some new footage, this trailer does a good job of not telling us much, highlighting the situation Michelle will find herself in and how buckwild it is, and spotlighting all of the positive reviews. This one is scheduled to be released later this month, so keep an eye out.

BUGONIA: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.

BUGONIA, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos with a screenplay by Will Tracy and produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Miky Lee, and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko. It will star Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone and will have a limited engagement on October 24, 2025, with a wider expansion on October 31, 2025.

