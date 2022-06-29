Cameron Diaz Returns to Acting in Back in Action Opposite Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz is unretiring from acting in the appropriately titled Back in Action, the action-comedy from Netflix starring opposite Jamie Foxx. Diaz previously collaborated with Foxx in the 1999 sports drama in Oliver Stone's Any Given Sunday and the 2014 remake of the musical Annie, her final film role before calling it quits in 2018 to focus on her wine business. Foxx made the announcement via Twitter.

Foxx recorded their audio conversation. When asked how Diaz felt, she responded, "I feel excited, but I don't know how to do this, ya know?" Foxx then conferenced Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady into the call. After exchanging pleasantries, Brady told Diaz, "I was talking to Jamie, and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire." After she laughed, he continued. "I'm relatively successful at un-retiring." "Honestly…exactly what I needed," she responded. After Foxx announced jumping off the call, he left Diaz and Brady to continue.

The New England Patriots legend won six Super Bowls with the franchise before leaving in 2020 to join the Buccaneers to win his seventh. Not long after the 2022 divisional-round loss against the eventual Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, which lasted only 40 days before announcing his return. Diaz followed up, writing on her Instagram, "Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can't frickin wait; it's gonna be a blast!" Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses will direct Back in Action and co-wrote the script with Brendan O'Brien (Neighbors). No details of the plot have been released.

Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Foxx will also executive produce with Datari Turner, O'Brien, and Mark McNair. Beau Bauman will produce for Good One Productions, and Gordon via Exhibit A. Diaz had several memorable roles throughout her career since her theatrical debut opposite Jim Carrey in The Mask (1994), including My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), Charlie's Angels (2000), Bad Teacher (2011), There's Something About Mary (1998), and Vanilla Sky (2001).