Tom Brady Starring In Film 80 For Brady, And It's Not What You Expect

Tom Brady is now officially retired, and his next step has been revealed. He will star in a film titled 80 For Brady, based on a true story. Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field will co-star in the movie, which was written by Kyle Marvin and Michael Covino, and will be directed by Marvin. Brady, Marvin, and Covino will all produce as well. It is said that Brady has been involved in the film since its inception, and production on the film is set to begin in the spring. The Hollywood Reporter had the news.

Tom Brady Fans Go To The Super Bowl

"Inspired by a true story, Brady tells of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, and Field will play the quartet." Can I just say that a road trip comedy starring these icons is a fantastic idea, and centering it around arguably the biggest sports star of the last 30 years was a fantastic way to get it made?

Say what you will about Tom Brady, and everyone does (isn't that right, Kaitlyn?), but there is no doubt that his star power is going to bring eyeballs to this. All four iconic actresses should bring it, though I wonder what the original script by Booksmart's Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins looked like. Hopefully, some of their wit and original vision made it into this one. No release date is known for 80 for Brady yet.