Spider-Man: No Way Home's Electro Finally Revealed from Hot Toys

Hot Toys has debuted their newest Spider-Man: No Way Home 1:6 scale figure with Electro! The legendary Spidey villain has traveled across the multiverse and entered the MCU with new power and a new look. Played by Jaime Foxx in this film and in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, this version of Electro is no joke and Hot Toys loaded him out with incredible detail. This villain will come in a fabric outfit and a costume straight from the final fight at the Statue of Liberty from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Electro will come with electricity effects, an LED Arc reactor, and a sweet face electric attachment to capture that classic Marvel Comics look. The Spider-Man: No Way Home Electro is priced at $285, set to release between July – December 2023, and pre-orders are live right here.

"The power is different. I like it." Electro is back, and he's stronger than ever. Jamie Foxx returns as classic Spidey villain Electro, last seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, opposite the web-slinger played by Andrew Garfield. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's Peter Parker accidentally cracks open the Multiverse via a Doctor Strange-spell gone horribly wrong and finds himself face to face with this new foe, Electro."

"Adding variety to your Spider-Man: No Way Home collection, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the power boosted Electro as Sixth Scale collectible figure inspired by his new look. Meticulously crafted based on Electro's appearance in the movie, the movie-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt of Max Dillon a.k.a. Electro with stunning likeness; a detail recreation of his practical outfit with real-like cables; lightning effect accessories including a star-shaped mask inspired by his original design from comic pages; and a figure stand. Collect the brand new figure for your Spider-Man foe display!"

The Electro Sixth Scale Collectible Figure special features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Newly developed head sculpt with authentic likeness of Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon a.k.a Electro

Movie-accurate facial features with detailed wrinkles and skin texture

Approximately 29cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulation

LED light-up areas located at circle-shaped arc reactor on chest (white light, battery operated)

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of open hands One (1) pair of gesture hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) black shirt with silver plates and yellow cables wrapped around

One (1) pair of beige colored pants with silver plates and yellow cables wrapped around

One (1) utility belt

One (1) pair of brown colored working boots

Accessories:

Four (4) pieces of lightning effect accessories (attachable to face, chest and fists)

Specially designed figure stand with movie logo and character nameplate