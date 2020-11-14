Watch The Awesome Trailer For Netflix Animated Short Film Canvas

A new animated short film titled Canvas is coming to Netflix, and a trailer was posted by the streamer today. The film is about "a grieving grandfather struggling to reclaim his passion for painting after suffering a loss which finds the inspiration to create again." The trailer for Canvas is only about 90 seconds, but it already had me choked up, so…Watch the trailer for yourself below.

Canvas Synopsis & Poster

"Directed by Frank E. Abney III and produced by Paige Johnstone, CANVAS tells the story of a Grandfather who, after suffering a devastating loss, is sent into a downward spiral and loses his inspiration to create. Years later, he decides to revisit the easel and pick up the paintbrush… but he can't do it alone."

This is part of Netflix's animated short films that have been posting to the streamer and will continue to do so. A good chunk of these shorts will be from diverse voices, and if they are the same quality that Canvas seems to achieve, we are all in for quite the treat. This is for sure a bid to try and snag more Oscars, but at least this means we get to actually see some of these shorts for once.

That has always been one of my biggest pet peeves at the Academy Awards. We always hear about how spectacular these live-action and animated short are, yet almost nobody gets to see them before the show. Projects like Canvas and others need a showcase and need to get as many eyes on them as possible. Netflix can provide that in spades, as can Hulu and Disney+. So get em on there! These services should be gobbling these up and getting them in front of us.

Canvas hits Netflix on December 11th. Watch it.