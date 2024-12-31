Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America: Brave New World – A New TV Spot Has Been Released

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Captain America: Brave New World, which teases President Ross's compromised inner circle.

The spot highlights Red Hulk, while keeping The Leader shrouded in mystery, contrasting the film's serious tone.

Anthony Mackie leads as Captain America amidst international chaos and a nefarious global plot in the MCU's new film.

Captain America: Brave New World, directed by Julius Onah, debuts in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Marvel has released a new TV spot for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. It seems that Marvel is continuing to push the Red Hulk above everything else in this film, which makes sense, considering that there are a lot of other characters running around that we haven't seen yet. I still think we're going to see Betty Ross either become the Red She-Hulk, or it's going to be some sort of post-credits teaser. And they are keeping The Leader close to the chest so far. He's going to look utterly ridiculous, which will be an interesting contrast to the oh-so-serious tone this film is pushing.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

