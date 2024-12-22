Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America: Brave New World Produce On The Title Change

Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore explained why the studio changed the film's subtitle from New World Order.

Article Summary Producer Nate Moore clarifies the rationale behind changing Captain America's subtitle to Brave New World.

Nate Moore mentions the discomfort caused by the original subtitle and real-world ties as reasons for the change.

The film's tone shift also influenced the title change, aligning with evolving real-world contexts.

Director Julius Onah helms the movie, starring Anthony Mackie, set to release on February 14, 2025.

In April 2021, it was announced that a fourth Captain America movie was in the works, with Sam Wilson set to be the Captain America in the title. In July 2022, at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that the subtitle for the film would officially be Captain America: New World Order, and we got a title and everything. However, the title was changed during production in June 2023, and it was announced that it had changed from New World Order to Brave New World. Unfortunately, New World Order has some antisemitic ties to it, a different version of how Archer had to change the name of the spy organization ISIS because of real-world connections. We all assumed that was the reason, though no one has really confirmed much until now. Director Nate Moor is moving on from Marvel Studios, but he is a producer on the new Captain America film and spoke to Empire (via ComicBookMovie) about the title change.

"I think 'New World Order' was a title we thought was really interesting, and sort of moody and scary, and to be quite honest, some of the feedback we got, internally and externally, was that that phrase has, unfortunately, been co-opted in the real world in a way that made people uncomfortable," he explained.

So, the title change was for the reasons that we thought, but it also sounds like the film's tone might have shifted, and that was another reason that Marvel decided to move away from that original title. It's funny to look at the announcement video shared in 2022 about this film and others because things have changed a lot, mostly due to real-life circumstances needing to be addressed.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

