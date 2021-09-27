Carnage Escapes in a New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip

The early reviews for Venom: Let There Be Carnage from fans on social media are starting to come in, and there is another round of fan screenings today. This week the movie comes out, and it's going to be interesting to see the divide between critics, the audience, and if that is going to make any difference when it comes to the box office. Sony has shifted the release date for this one several times, and after Free Guy and Shang-Chi, and The Legend of The Ten Rings, we finally have a confirmed release date of this week. Sony has been hyping up the movie in the last month or so, and now they've released a short clip of Cletus/Carnage escaping from prison. It's pretty short and doesn't show how Cletus gets infected, so there really isn't much of a spoiler.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Clip – Prison Break (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOhht3fvPYI&ab_channel=SonyPicturesEntertainment)

I hope this tonal contrast between the scenes with Carnage shot and framed like a horror movie with the Venom scenes being more lighthearted is something that is going to be present in the entire film. That could make Venom: Let There Be Carnage something really interesting to watch.

"Over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis, stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson. It will be released in theaters on October 1, 2021.