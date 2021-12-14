Carrie-Anne Moss Talks Trinity's Return in The Matrix Resurrections

We're just days away from getting to plug back into the Matrix, and that means that soon enough, we'll be getting answers to our burning questions. Questions surrounding what was thought to be the ending and incessant curiosity about how things have transpired since then. One of the biggest points of ambiguity with the new film (Matrix Resurrections) is exactly how the two characters Neo and Trinity, will make their exciting return. The ending of The Matrix Revolutions left both Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) in the deceased column, so the immediate and necessary marketing reveals that they are the central roles of the new film leaves plenty of points to address.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Moss discussed her return to the film, the character Trinity, and how the plot came together. Moss explains to the publication, "I was absolutely over-the-moon excited about the prospect [of doing a new Matrix film]. It was something that I never imagined happening. People had mentioned it to me in passing, and I was always thinking: 'No way. Never gonna happen.' When myself Lana, Keanu, and a few others sat together to read [the script] for the first time, I was thinking: 'What is this going to be like? How is she going to do this?' [The way in which our characters return is] something that I never imagined, and I was really blown away."

In addition to the highly anticipated return of Moss and Reeves, The Matrix Resurrections also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, the Aquaman franchise), Jessica Henwick (TV's Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV's Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV's Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV's Dead to Me,), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV's Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV's Gotham). The fourth installment of the Matrix will be simultaneously released in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days on December 22nd.