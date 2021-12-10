The Matrix Resurrections: 5 New International Character Posters

The Matrix Resurrections is almost here, and that means it's time for the mass dumping of posters, clips, and TV spots. We got some new images and a clip last night, and this morning we got a nice group of international character posters from IMP Awards for the movie as well. The red and blue reflected in the glasses is for the pills, obviously, but I personally cannot look at them without thinking of those super-cheap 3D glasses, which kind of unintentionally makes these posters kind of funny. The first screenings for the movie have happened, and the social embargo comes down in the middle of next week. We'll have to see what the reaction to this movie is from the press and if it is able to find an audience later this month.

From visionary filmmaker, Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, the Aquaman franchise), Jessica Henwick (TV's Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV's Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV's Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV's Dead to Me,), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV's Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV's Gotham). It will be released in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days on December 22nd.