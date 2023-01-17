Chad Stahelski To Direct Michael B. Jordan Starring Rainbow Six Film Paramount Pictures has tapped John Wick director Chad Stahelski to direct the Michael B. Jordan starring adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel Rainbow Six.

The Paramount Pictures adaptation of Rainbow Six has found its director, and they have found a good one. This will be a follow-up to the 2021 release Without Remorse, that sort of came and went without much fanfare even though it starred the very talented Michael B. Jordan. Tom Clancy novels have always been ripe for adaptation, and a couple of them have happened over the years, some more successful than others. It seems that Paramount is trying to start Rainbow Six on a stronger foot since, according to The Hollywood Reporter, they have brought in John Wick director Chad Stahelski to the project. Jordan is also set to produce along with Elizabeth Raposo under Outlier Society, Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans under Weed Road Pictures, and Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec under The Saw Mill.

Rainbow Six Will Be The Second Michael B. Jordan Tom Clancy Adaptation

Jordan will return as John Clark, who was a character that Clancy wrote several books about and is second to Jack Ryan as one of Clancy's more enduring characters. Without Remorse was removed from the theatrical release schedule and picked up by Amazon in 2021, so no one really knew about it or watched it. The report says that they are pushing to have Rainbow Six open in theaters, but that isn't set in stone. Paramount has made a lot of progress in making Paramount+ a valuable streaming service just in the year since Without Remorse was released. We don't have any plot details, but here is a summary of the Rainbow Six book directly from Clancy's website:

"Newly named the head of an international task force dedicated to combating terrorism, Clark is looking forward to getting his teeth into a new mission, but the opportunities start coming thicker and faster than anyone could have expected: an incident at a Swiss bank, the kidnapping of an international trader in Germany, a terrible raid on an amusement park in Spain.

Each episode seems separate, discrete, yet the timing disturbs Clark. Is there a connection? Is he being tested? With the help of his close associates, executive officer Alistair Stanley and strike team leaders Domingo Chavez and Peter Covington, Clark tries to figure out where all this activity is heading, but there is no way to predict the real threat: a group of terrorists like none the world has ever encountered, a band of men and women so extreme that their success could literally mean the end of life on this earth as we know it."