Challengers Featurette: Tennis And Redefining Your Entire Life

MGM has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Challengers focusing on Zendaya's character Tashi and redefining your entire life.

The more we see of Challengers, the more we look forward to finally getting the chance to see it. The cast is fantastic, and the director always makes interesting movies even when you think they don't entirely work. It sounds like it was a real collaborative effort. In a new featurette, we hear about our main character, Tashi, played by Zendaya, and the journey we'll see her go on. Zendaya was also a producer on this film, and Luca Guadagnino spoke about working with her both in front of and behind the camera to tell this story. More and more social media reactions are starting to come in for Challengers, and so far, they are still looking really positive. We keep telling you to have a large movie budget for April because many smaller films that look awesome are coming out, and we will keep saying it.

Challengers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi's strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O'Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist. It will be produced by Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O'Connor and executive produced by Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli, and Kevin Ulrich. It will be released on April 26, 2024.

