Channing Tatum Talks Gambit and Future MCU Opportunities

Channing Tatum shares his thoughts on getting to play Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, while addressing a potential future in the MCU.

With Deadpool & Wolverine proving to be a massive hit for Marvel Studios (as many of us expected), fans are eager to see what the future holds for some of these beloved characters — including the first live-action depiction of Gambit, played by Channing Tatum. And considering that Tatum pushed a Gambit-centric project for several years now, the role feels like it was a long time coming.

Now, Tatum is explaining that while his role in Deadpool & Wolverine might have been a contained story, there's still a slight chance that Gambit could find his way back into the MCU. Or at least that's what he's hoping after initiating conversations with MCU mastermind Kevin Feige.

Channing Tatum is Talking to Kevin Feige About Gambit and the MCU

While speaking to Screen Rant, Tatum explains, "I'm not going to bore everybody with what we were trying to do with our [Gambit] film, but it was an origin story that we were doing. We were trying to make something that actually would be in the world and could play with Deadpool." He later adds, "I would do pretty much any version of Gambit, to be honest. I think we will, hopefully. At least I'm talking to Kevin, and I just want to be in any MCU stuff. To get to dress up again as him would be enough. I felt like [Deadpool & Wolverine] was truly a make-a-wish sort of thing that my friend did for me. It was like, 'Come in, and I'll let you dress up as your favorite superhero character.' I was having an out-of-body experience just standing next to Hugh. It was like, 'Oh, my God, there's Wolverine. There's Blade! Elektra, everyone's here, this is wild.'"

Would you like to see Tatum return as Gambit for a future project, or do you think we need a different actor stepping into the role? Sound off in the comment section below. Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters everywhere.

