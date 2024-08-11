Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: chris evans, deadpool, deadpool & wolverine, fantastic four, film, mcu, wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo Star Discusses His NSFW Monologue

One of the biggest significant cameo stars of Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine discusses their popular R-rated monologue moment.

We all know that a Marvel film is going to include a few major cameos to revisit nostalgic favorites or even to set up what's to come for future stories. It's basically the blueprint. In the case of the multiverse-heavy storyline of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel once again managed to go all out, including several familiar faces with one in particular cameo that truly subverted expectations. You can consider this your official SPOILER WARNING!

So, if you're still sticking around for the spoiler talk, let's get into it.

Deadpool & Wolverine Star Reacts to His Character's NSFW Rant

When banished to the void, there's a Captain America-esque tease with Marvel icon Chris Evans, who's ultimately revealed to be his Fantastic Four character Johnny Storm. After Deadpool chooses to repeat a lengthy rant about Cassandra Nova from Johnny (which leads to his gruesome death), audiences are left wondering if it was more of Deadpool's classic sarcasm. Fortunately, the film's post-credit scene eventually reveals that Deadpool was being completely honest.

During an interview with People, the former Fantastic Four star discussed his recent MCU appearance and the unexpected bit of dialogue that it entailed. Evans explains to the magazine, "[Ryan Reynolds] gave me a great cameo in Free Guy already, and I just trust him completely. So, the chance to be Johnny again, I couldn't pass up. I loved it. It was fun to shoot, fun to watch, all of it. Ryan was like, 'Listen, if we need cue cards…' and I was like, 'Cue cards? I'm showing up off-book,' I don't get to say dialogue like this. Trust me. I'm going to enjoy every second of this. Memorized."

Marvel Studios' film Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters everywhere.

