Chloé Zhao Remains A Good Sport About Eternals RT Score

There is a bizarre dynamic about Rotten Tomatoes scores, and I write that as someone on Rotten Tomatoes. The number either means everything or nothing, and there doesn't appear to be much of a middle ground. It is either waved around as definitive proof that something is good or bad, or people say that the number is largely meaningless and shouldn't be counted toward anything. Which one of those camps you fall in seems to change on the movie, the score in question, the day, and possibly the phase of the moon. Eternals is one of those movies where people either pretend the score doesn't exist or use it as proof that Marvel has finally failed at something as far as the critical press is concerned. Director Chloé Zhao has been a pretty good sport about the entire thing, and she is remaining a good sport on her Instagram as she encourages people to check out the movie when it drops on Disney+ this month.

We here at Bleeding Cool think that Eternals is much like Dune and a movie that is a lot better on a rewatch than it was the first time around. The thing that hurt it, in the long run, was this wait between the theatrical release and the streaming release that Dune didn't have to contend with. The critical consensus on Eternals isn't going to change with this Disney+ release. Still, it's going to be interesting to see if the reception from the general public changes at all and if it's going to become one of those movies we write op-eds about in several years going, "well, we misjudged that one."

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It was released in theaters on November 5, 2021.