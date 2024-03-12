Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: gary dauberman, max, Salem's Lot

Salem's Lot Finally Has A Home On Max, But Still No Release Date

We finally know where we can watch the Salem's Lot remake. It will debut on Max in 2024, though we still do not know when.

Article Summary 'Salem's Lot' remake to premiere on Max in 2024, exact date TBD.

Director and writer Gary Dauberman's version stars a notable ensemble cast.

Stephen King has seen the movie and appears to endorse the adaptation.

Predictions suggest a fall release to capitalize on the peak horror season.

Salem's Lot started as a max original and will end up as a Max original. After a confusing road to get there, the remake will indeed debut on Max…but we only know it will be in 2024. Yes, there is still no release date for the film, directed by Gary Dauberman, who also wrote the film and executive produced. It stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Pilou Asbaek, Alfre Woodard, and William Sadler. Stephen King himself has seen the film and seemed to like it. And after so many starts and stops, many thought we might never see it.

Salem's Lot Finally Coming? I'll Believe It When I'm Watching It

In Stephen King's Salem's Lot, "an author returns to his hometown to write about an abandoned mansion in the small town. As he discovers the home has been bought by a mysterious man from Europe, the man also realizes that townspeople are slowly being turned into vampires. The writer bands together with a ragtag group to stop the spread of vampires, with the final confrontation happening in the house with the mysterious man." It is widely regarded as one of King's best novels, and fans have been hoping for a theatrical remake for quite some time. King himself has always said that he thinks that the novel is ripe for a remake, and what better time than now, with Hollywood being enamored with the writer's works all over again?

It is hilarious that they randomly sent out a press blast saying the film would be released in 2024 on Max but still not providing a release date. The film is done, so it can come out whenever they want. My guess is that we will see it debut sometime in September or October when horror streaming goes through the roof. I am just glad we will finally get to see it. Dauberman is talented, and I was curious about his vision for the novel.

Salem's Lot will be released on Max sometime in 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!