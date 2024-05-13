Posted in: 20th Century Studios, 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, 4k blu-ray, the first omen

The First Omen On Digital May 28th, 4K Blu-ray July 30th

The First Omen is coming to digital services on May 28th, with a 4K Blu-ray release to follow on July 30th.

Nell Tiger Free leads the prequel that grossed $50M worldwide.

Critics praise 'The First Omen' as intensely terrifying and the year's best.

Blu-ray includes featurettes and various audio options for an immersive experience.

The First Omen rode a wave of goodwill to over $50 million worldwide in theaters, and 20th Century Studios is now releasing the horror prequel to digital services on May 28th and a 4K Blu-ray release on July 30th. Starring Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living), the film was actually well-received by audiences that saw it, and this should do very well on digital. The features list looks to be mostly the featurettes that were released leading up to the film's release. You can see that list and the cover for the Blu-ray below.

The First Omen Blu-ray Release Details

Witness the birth of evil when 20th Century Studios' The First Omenarrives on Hulu on May 30. Directed by Arkasha Stevenson and Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™, The First Omen is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise that has been described as "death-fully intense" (Witney Seibold, Slash Film), "truly petrifying" (Daisy Phillipson, Dexerto) and "the best horror movie of the year" (Witney Seibold, Slash Film). Set in 1971 and starring Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) as American nun-to-be Margaret, who's traveling to Rome to take the veil, The First Omen reveals the horrific events leading up to Damien's inception. Fans can delve deeper into the franchise with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus features when the film arrives on digital retailer platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on May 28 and on Blu-ray and DVD on July 30.

Here is the list of features and specs on the disc:

Featurette

The Mystery of Margaret – Join director Arkasha Stevenson and stars Nell Tiger Free, Bill Nighy, and Maria Caballero as they dive into the character of Margaret, her relationships with other characters, and how she's manipulated while trying to solve the film's horrifying mystery.

The Director's Vision – Director Arkasha Stevenson talks about her love of horror films, the opportunity to expand on The Omen legacy, and crafting The First Omen entirely through a female lens. She also describes shooting in Rome, and the cast recounts working with Arkasha.

Signs of The First Omen – Join the director and talented artists as they reveal some of the symbolism within the set designs and the costumes. Learn how the use of practical effects blurs the line between what is real and what is not in The First Omen's terrifying world.

U.S. Audio

Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital

DVD: English, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio

Digital: English Dolby Atmos (UHD only, some platforms), English 7.1, 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 7.1, 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital (some platforms)

