Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey: Jon Bernthal Has Joined The Cast

The cast of Christopher Nolan's big screen adaptation of The Odyssey has reportedly added Jon Bernthal to the already large and impressive cast.

Nolan reunites with Universal, leveraging Oppenheimer's success and employing cutting-edge IMAX technology.

Barbenheimer's phenomenon showcased dual film successes, with Oppenheimer raking in $976 million globally.

Oppenheimer's box office triumphs earned it multiple Oscars, solidifying Nolan's partnership with Universal.

The cast of Christopher Nolan's big-screen adaptation of The Odyssey has continued to grow. Me thinks this is going to be like the cast of Oppenheimer or like Knives Out, where you start wondering who isn't in the film instead of who is. The cast list is already long and impressive, but they've added someone else, according to Deadline, and that's Jon Bernthal. Bernthal is returning to television this year as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again, but he's been popping up all over the place in a bunch of excellent movies and shows you probably watched. At the moment, we don't have any information about who is playing whom, but maybe we'll get that information closer to the production start date.

Christopher Nolan Returning To Universal For The Odyssey Makes Total Sense

At the beginning of October, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards seasons. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Robert Pattinson have reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film was given a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026. On December 24, 2024, it was announced on X/Twitter that Nolan would be adapting the classic, The Odyssey: "Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

What happened with Oppenheimer in the summer of 2023 was one of those beautiful and possibly once-in-a-lifetime moments. The way the world leaned into the Barbenheimer thing and proved that there was space for two excellent films to open simultaneously without cannibalizing each other was almost unheard of. People will try to make it happen again, but it was an organic thing that came about with no influence from studio marketing. Studio marketing and everyone involved decided that leaning in was the way to go, and it worked out well for everyone.

Barbie ended up with a total box office of $1.45 billion and a place in the pop culture landscape that isn't going away anytime soon. Nolan's Oppenheimer walked away with a sweet $976 million, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time [at the time of writing] and securing its place in the pop culture conversation by becoming a slow-moving character piece that did numbers. Oppenheimer also won seven Academy awards, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. So it's not surprising that Universal happily courted Nolan again and is likely doing exactly what Warner Bros. did in the hay day of their partnership: writing him a blank check and setting him loose on a movie set.

