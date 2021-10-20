Chucky In Space? Don Mancini Says Anything Is Possible

Chucky is airing on USA/SYFY right now, and through two episodes, it is proving to have been a smart decision by series father Don Mancini to move the killer doll to the small screen. But what about another film? He is not ruling anything out at this point, and as he told ComicBook.com, that includes sending him to space. "I mean, I think 'X Goes to Space' is usually a barometer for jumping the shark, but I mean, who wouldn't want to see Chucky in a little spacesuit with a helmet, sort of like floating?" You can read his full quotes

Chucky In Space Is Something I Would Watch. Hey- It Worked For Jason

"I don't think I've ever come up with like, oh, Chucky couldn't possibly go there," he told the site. "I think one of the great things about Chucky is that he's such a versatile character, and we've found that he operates successfully in all kinds of different tones and subgenres, whether it's horror, or comedy, places in between. So I think as a character, he's versatile enough and appealing enough and interesting enough that he could probably go anywhere…even into outer space. Which is the one thing…once I jokingly said something about sending Chuck into space, although I do think it would be a fun movie."

I agree with him; that would be a fun movie. I have been completely terrified of Chucky since the original debuted. The remake from a couple of years ago flipped some kind of switch, and now I enjoy the series and applaud not only its continuity but its commitment to diversity that is so rare in horror sometimes. Plus, he is right: Chucky in a space outfit would be adorable. I can't believe I said that.

Chucky airs Tuesday nights at 10 PM.