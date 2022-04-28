CinemaCon 2022: Lionsgate Presentation Liveblog

Last August, the movie theater industry descended on a very, very warm Las Vegas four months later than the usual time that CinemaCon usually happens. A convention hosted by the National Association for Thearter Owners, this con allows for studios to show off what movies they are going to be bringing to the big screen this year and the trade show shows off all of the new forms of seats to candy to everything else for the theater owners of the world. Last year, there was a lot of talk about the fact that theaters needed to confront the streaming problem a lot sooner than anyone thought they were going to have to. Less than a year later, it looks like things have been turning around, even if they aren't back to where they were. We here at Bleeding Cool like to liveblog the presentations, and today, we are liveblogging the closing presentation of the convention, which is Lionsgate.

Lionsgate is always the one that close out CinemaCon, and while that might seem like an odd choice, it's usually rather fun. Lionsgate has come out with some exciting movies in recent years, and two of their promo art that premiered on the show floor this week; The Expendables 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4. Since that art is out there, there is a good chance we will learn something about the two movies. Maybe this is the year we finally learn something about Borderlands as well. Last August, during the Lionsgate presentation, we saw what appeared to be about .5 seconds of footage, and it looks amazing, but they haven't released anything to the public yet. Last year, Lionsgate also introduced us to our first look at The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which looked amazing then and is likely going to be one of the best movies of 2022. Join us for our last liveblog of 2022 CinemaCon with Lionsgate:

Lionsgate Liveblog

