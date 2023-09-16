Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Oren Peil, paramount, paranormal activity

Paranormal Activity Stage Play Could Be Coming Soon

Paranormal Activity is heading to a surprising place next: the stage. The Paramount horror franchise will become a stage show.

Paranormal Activity, the popular horror franchise from Paramount, is heading to the stage. Simon Friend has acquired the rights to a stage version of the show, which will be written by Levi Holloway. Friend was responsible for the stage version of Life of Pi, an adaptation of the Ang Lee film that won five Oliver Wards and three Tonys. Holloway was responsible for the horror stage show Grey House. The news of the franchise hitting the stage was reported by THR.

Paranormal Activity Could Totally Work On The Stage

The Paranormal Activity franchise was started by Oren Peli, who wrote, directed, and shot the original film on his own with an investment of $15,000, and was bought by Paramount, who invested another $200,000 for a reworked ending. That original film became a smash, grossing $194 million worldwide and becoming one of the most successful films ever made. The franchise consists of seven films, which grossed $890 million worldwide. Let that sink in for a second: this is close to being a billion-dollar franchise. That is insane. The last film released in the franchise was 2021's Next of Kin, and there have been rumblings of a new film being developed.

That last film was also very good and featured a heck of an ending. It was the best since that original, which had the same horror goodwill built up that The Blair Witch Project enjoyed in the 90's. It became an event; honestly, a stage play could be just as good. The whole thing takes place in one house anyway; that would be pretty easy to recreate onstage. They may even be able to get the original actors as well; I don't think they are doing much these days. We will bring you more on this as we learn it.

