CinemaCon 2023 Sneak Peeks: Blue Beetle, Fast X, So Much More We have tons of sneak peeks from the CinemaCon floor, including a look at the Blue Beetle costume on display on the floor.

CinemaCon 2023 is starting tomorrow, and our own Kaitlyn Booth and Denz are there to bring you all of the announcements, trailers, footage descriptions, and everything else revealed this week. In fact, they are there now, and have sent us a bunch of the posters, standees, and promos on display at the show already. This is always one of our favorite events to cover, and the night before is always one of the best parts. Below are some cool sneak peeks.

CinemaCon 2023 Eve Is Always Eventful

First up are two posters for next week's anticipated release of Focus Features film Polite Society.

Next are a couple of new posters for Wes Anderson's new film Asteroid City.

Comedies Back on the Strip and Strays have new posters.

While Disney has a new standee for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Fast X, Oppenheimer, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One are represented.

While family films Trolls: Band Together and Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken also try to create a buzz at CinemaCon. Trolls especially is a sore subject there, as it was the film that started the whole "day and date" release schedule.

Two posters for films I have no idea about from a studio I don't know called Angel Studios, The Shift and Sound of Freedom, also are represented. I am pretty sure these are religious films.

The main event for me though is that Warner Bros brough not only the poster for Blue Beetle, but his suit is on display. I cannot wait for that film, I think that one is going to surprise a lot of people. DC is going to be a big topic this week, as WB will also screen The Flash at CinemaCon as well later this week.

Keep it locked here for all the news that we can bring you these next few days!