Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Posters On Display At CinemaCon Paramount has brought a bunch of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts promo to the floor of CinemaCon 2023 for us to show you.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is highly anticipated by fans of the Autobots and Decepticons this summer, but the promo machine feels like it has barely scratched the surface so far. Enter CinemaCon 2023, as all sorts of posters, banners, and standees are on display at the show. The Beast Wars characters entering the movie universe is a day most of us never dreamed could happen, but here we are. Below you can see all of the Transformers goodness that people at the show get to see in person.

Transformers Returns To CinemaCon

Transformers is still one of the biggest film franchises of all time, and it is a little weird how little buzz there is for this one outside the fan community. That should change this week after Paramount shows the crowd some footage this week. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts will be released on June 9th, 2023.