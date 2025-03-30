Posted in: Cinemacon, Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Poster On Display At CinemaCon 2025

It is time to say goodbye. The poster for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is on display right now at CinemaCon 2025.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale revealed its title this week, and now the poster is on display at CinemaCon 2025. This is the big ending to the beloved franchise as we know it, years in the making. Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) is roaming the halls, and the tagline "It's Time To Say Goodbye" is sure to tug on the heartstrings of fans who have lived with the franchise since its inception in 2010. The cast for the finale includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, Dominic West, Penelope Wilton, Arty Froushan, Joely Richardson, Paul Copley and Douglas Reith.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Or Will There Be More?

Downton Abbey ran for six seasons and became a worldwide phenomenon. After the series ended, two films were released in theaters: Downton Abbey in 2019 and A New Era in 2022. Those films went on to gross over $250 million worldwide. Chances are, we will get our first glimpse of footage this week at CinemaCon, and if that should happen, we will be there to bring you the descriptions, trailers, reactions, and anything else you need to know.

