Downton Abbey Shines At Weekend Box Office, Strange #1 Still

Downton Abbey: A New Era brought older audiences back to theaters this weekend, though Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness still held onto number one at the box office, scoring $31.6 million and bringing its domestic total to $342 million after three weeks. That puts it about ten days or so away from becoming the overall domestic champ for 2022 so far, trailing The Batman's $369 million. Worldwide, it already holds the title, going over the $800 million mark when final grosses are tallied on Sunday.

Downton Abbey Brings The Last Crowd Back

Downton Abbey meanwhile grossed a strong $16 million, the best opening for Focus Features during the pandemic. While half of what the first film grossed in theaters in 2019, that was a different world and a different theatrical exhibition landscape. Older audiences have been much choosier about what they are going to the theater to watch because of the pandemic, but the gross of Abbey shows that when there is something they want to see, they will show up. That bodes well for next week's big opener, which we will get to in a second. Third place went to The Bad Guys with $6.1 million, fourth went to Sonic 2 with $3,94 million, and fifth went to the other opening film this week, Alex Garland's Men, which scored a $3.29 million. In other A24 news, Everything Everywhere All At Once came in sixth with $3.1 million, sending its gross to $52 million and making it the highest-grossing A24 film of all time.

The Weekend Box Office Top 5 For May 19th:

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness- $31.6 million Downton Abbey: A New Era- $16 million The Bad Guys- $6.1 million Sonic 2- $3.94 million Men- $2.1 million

Next week, we should have a new number one, as Tom Cruise finally brings Top Gun: Maverick to theaters after many, many delays. The early word is that it is excellent, and with the Memorial Day weekend, it should do gangbusters business and officially kick off the summer box office. The big question: will it open over $100 million? Cruise has never cracked that number opening weekend, but I think this could be the one. I have it at $115 million. We shall see how wrong I am next week.