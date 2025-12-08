Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Kill Bill, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, lionsgate, quentin tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Teases Kill Bill Prequel About Bill's Origin

Quentin Tarantino reveals he wants to make a Kill Bill prequel focused on Bill’s origin, just as The Whole Bloody Affair hits theaters.

Article Summary Quentin Tarantino teases a Kill Bill prequel focusing on the origin story of Bill and his mentors.

The director shares he had a full concept for Bill's backstory during the original Kill Bill production.

Recent comments shift speculation away from a Kill Bill Volume 3 involving the Bride and Nikki.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair gets a theatrical release, reigniting excitement for the franchise.

Quentin Tarantino is not exactly done with the Kill Bill story just yet. At a recent screening tied to the new animated short (The Lost Chapter Yuki's Revenge), the director told fans he still has one story he would love to tell, and this time the focus would fall squarely on Bill himself.

Tarantino tells the crowd, "I've got other things to do right now, but I had a whole Kill Bill idea in my mind when we were doing it, and then I was so wiped out from doing the movie. I like the idea of a Bill origin. A story of Bill, about how Bill became Bill and the three godfathers that made Bill, Esteban Vihaio, Pai Mei, and Hattori Hanzō. Will I live long enough to do that? That remains to be seen."

The comments offer fans a glimmer of hope after two decades of speculation about a possible third Kill Bill film. For years, buzz centered on a follow-up set after Volume 2, with a potential storyline centered on the Bride and her daughter living with the fallout of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad massacre, and possibly facing Vernita Green's daughter Nikki. In fact, Tarantino has repeatedly discussed the idea of Nikki seeking revenge and talked about returning to the story once enough time had passed for the characters to age. Obviously, his latest remarks now point toward a different path.

Kill Bill The Whole Bloody Affair Plot and Cast

The original two-part saga, released in 2003 and 2004, follows Uma Thurman's Beatrix Kiddo, also known as the Bride, a former member of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad who wakes from a coma and sets out to kill her ex-boss and lover Bill, along with the assassins who helped him gun down her wedding rehearsal. The films mix martial arts cinema, samurai stories, grindhouse revenge thrillers, and spaghetti western style, with a cast that includes David Carradine, Lucy Liu, Vivica A Fox, Daryl Hannah, and Michael Madsen.

Tarantino's renewed interest in this world arrives just as Kill Bill The Whole Bloody Affair finally hits wide theatrical release. The unified cut combines Volume 1 and Volume 2 into a single, unrated epic, running approximately four and a half hours. It also removes the original cliffhanger break and adds a new anime sequence, with theatrical screenings across North America set to begin on December 5.

Sure, for now, the Bill origin is more of an idea rather than a greenlit project. However, when paired with the new animation and the long-awaited return of the full saga to cinemas, it might be enough to tip the scales in our favor.

Would you like to see a Kill Bill origin story?

