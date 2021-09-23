Check Out The Injustice Red Band Trailer

Just in, from our friends over at Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, is the new red band trailer for Injustice. Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios' popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated film Injustice stars Justin Hartley (This is Us, Smallville) and Anson Mount (Star Trek Discovery, Hell on Wheels) as Superman and Batman, respectively. An unthinkable tragedy propels Superman into a dangerous new mindset, ultimately pitting Justice League members against each other in Injustice, an all-new DC Animated Movie. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length animated film is set for release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on October 19, 2021.

Recently, while promoting his role as Shao Kahn Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's recent smash Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, voice actor extraordinaire Fred Tatasciore let slip some details about Injustice and his role as the living nuclear reactor Captain Atom.

"Captain Atom. I'm so happy to play this guy," said Tatasciore. "It's very interesting to have him be siding with the Pentagon, siding with Batman, being very efficient and not a group leader, but kind of like the guy holding a lot of it together and being very forward. The only thing that's really weird for me, it's always strange to be fighting Superman. I'll say that's probably the biggest acting I have to do."

We talked about the great graphics and fight scenes from Mortal Kombat Legends, but it also focused a lot on the relationships. Will Injustice focus on the relationships as well?

FT: They do with the relationships. I'm sure they will give some backstories, but not so much for my character. I know the relationships are definitely explored. It's interesting to see who allies with who. The alliances are what's interesting and how they once they're allied or allied, how they work together. That's really the crux of that. It's heartbreaking. It's like what it's like being part of a divorce.

Injustice doubles down on the violence and gore of Mortal Kombat Legends; just see for yourself in the new Red Band trailer. Parents be aware: the band trailer is rated R.

Justin Hartley and Anson Mount star as Superman and Batman, respectively, as well as Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, Brandon Micheal Hall as Cyborg, Kevin Pollak as Joker & Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow & Victor Zsasz, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific & Killer Croc, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane & Rama Kushna, Faran Tahir as Ra's al Ghul, Derek Phillips as Nightwing & Aquaman, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash & Shazam, Zach Callison as Damian & Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier.