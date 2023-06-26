Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: Mutant Mayhem, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Releases 17 New Posters

17 new character posters have been released for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and boy, August 2nd cannot come soon enough.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a little over a month away, and we have 17 new character posters to show you this afternoon. These are the best looks yet at the designs of each character, including many of the villains. The TMNT voice cast is as follows: Micah Abbey will voice Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. will voice Michaelangelo, Nicolas Cantu will play Leonar, and Brady Noon will voice Raphael in this new animated film, with Seth Rogen voicing Bebop, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog; Rose Byrne as Leatherhead; John Cena as Rocksteady; Jackie Chan as Splinter; Ice Cube as Superfly; Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut; Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil; Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman; Post Malone as Ray Fillet; Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko; and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Rogen is producing the film for his Point Grey Pictures along with Evan Goldberg and James Weaver. The film is directed by Jeff Rowe (Mitchells Vs. The Machines) and Kyler Spears. As we told you before, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will score the film.

Such A Unique Take On The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

"After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

I am getting increasingly excited about this film as we get closer to the release date. I picked up all the new toys this weekend (look for reviews this week), and I am quickly falling in love with this version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. August 2 can't come soon enough.

