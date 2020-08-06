Host: Shudder Sets Friday Live Watch with Director and Cast

Host is the movie of the moment right now. It is also the best horror movie out right now, and that's saying a lot in a crowded field of direct-to-streaming low-budget horror movies currently available. It's gotten justifiably rave reviews, a British horror movie shot in lockdown with a director, cast and crew all working from their own locations in isolation.

To keep the momentum going, Shudder, which funded the movie, announced that director Rob Savage and the cast will be in a live watch of the film on Friday, August 7th. The event takes place at 3:30 pm Pacific Time on the US West Coast, which is 6:30 pm Eastern and 11:30 pm British Standard Time.

Host is clever and catches the current mood of uncertainty and anxiety as everyone is stuck at home, locked away from the world with a pandemic raging outside, and home may not be as safe as you think it is. What happens when that safety is invaded by something unstoppable and malevolent? That's Host.

As Shudder announced:

"Rob and the cast will be live-tweeting as they watch and sharing behind-the-scenes footage and stories from filming. Follow along and join the conversation using on Twitter using #HappySpookies. Host is now available on-demand exclusively on Shudder in all its territories.

"The film which was shot remotely during quarantine features groundbreaking scares, stunts, and surprises, all filmed by the actors in their own homes. Due to social distancing precautions, Savage never set foot in the same room as his actors at any point during production and instead directed them remotely.

"The film stars Haley Bishop (Deep State), Radina Drandova (Dawn of the Deaf), Edward Linard (The Rebels), Jemma Moore (Doom: Annihilation), Caroline Ward (Stalling It) and Emma Louise Webb (The Crown), who also operated their own cameras, helped pull off their own practical effects, and lit their own scenes.

Host is directed by Rob Savage, written by Savage, Gemma Hurley, and Jed Shepherd. Savage and Shepherd also serve as executive producers. The film is produced by Douglas Cox of Shadowhouse Films, in association with Boo-Urns."

Host is currently streaming on Shudder.