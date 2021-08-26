CinemaCon: Join Our Liveblog of the Lionsgate Presentation

CinemaCon is the convention for theater owners and the last time they had an event was in March of 2019. The tone of that convention was very "we don't need to worry about VOD, streaming isn't a problem, it'll be fine," as we went into the release of Avengers: Endgame being one of the biggest movies of all time. This time, it's going to be a very different sounding convention as theaters have been forced to deal with streaming, PVOD, and everything else with the pandemic. We'll have to see how this one turns out. It's time for the presentation of a very interesting CinemaCon 2021, Lionsgate. They usually close out the convention, so this isn't anything new.

In terms of a studio that showed up to the show floor with a bunch of never seen before posters, it would be Lionsgate. They take up a very large portion of the trailers and standees that we've seen around the convention are from this particular studio. If we are once again working under the assumption that because of where CinemaCon 2022 falls, which is March, it really isn't advantageous of any studio to really showcase any movies beyond the early 2022 releases. That is not always the case, Paramount did release a featurette for a May 2022 movie, but we'll have to see. In terms of posters that we have seen around the floor. Lionsgate could show us stuff from Moonfall, American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and The Unbreakable Boy. John Wick: Chapter 4 news is possible, and if The Protege did well enough, this would be a fun place to say that they have a sequel on the way. It's so hard to tell what they will show since Focus Features, for example, had posters for The Card Counter and Blue Bayou but didn't mention either of them during their presentation. We'll have to see what Lionsgate brings to the table. You might need to refresh our page to make the liveblog show up:

