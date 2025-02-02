Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Cineverse, toxic avenger

Toxic Avenger Release Date Revealed By Cineverse

Cineverse will release The Toxic Avenger unrated and in theaters on August 29, ending months and months of speculation.

The film features a star-studded cast including Elijah Wood, Peter Dinklage, and Kevin Bacon.

Director Macon Blair aims to honor the original while offering a fresh take on the cult classic hero.

The plot follows Winston Gooze, turned toxic hero, battling a power-mad corporate villain.

Toxic Avenger has been done for quite some time and even held a successful premiere at the 2023 version of Fantastic Fest. It stars Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and Jacob Tremblay, and playing Toxie himself, Peter Dinklage. Macon Blair directed it. After the premiere, we heard nothing. It was taken off the release schedule, and Mum was the word until last week. Cineverse will release the film Unrated and in theaters on August 29. This comes after their massive success in releasing Terrifier 2 and 3 in theaters in the last couple of years. Deadline had the news of the release date.

Toxic Avenger Fans Rejoice

The film follows the story of struggling everyman-janitor Winston Gooze, who is transformed by a horrible toxic accident into a new evolution of hero: THE TOXIC AVENGER! Now, with super-human strength and wielding a glowing mop for his unconventional weapon, he must race against time to save his son and stop a ruthless and power-hungry corporate tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire.

Blair had this to say about the joyous news: "I'm beyond grateful to the team behind 'The Toxic Avenger' who were so supportive and steady-handed as we searched for the perfect distribution partner for our film," said director Blair in a statement. "It's so cool that folks will have the chance to see this in theaters, it's a fun rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd. Mutant hero smashes bad guys with a mop: perfect entertainment for the whole family! Our goal was always to preserve the heart and spirit of the original Toxie (which was seared into my brain at a very young age) and try to make something that Troma fans would dig and at the same time do something with the character that feels fresh. Lloyd and Michael at Troma have been a blast to work with, absolutely everyone at Legendary are stars, and I can't wait to start working with the champs at Cineverse to bring this version of Toxie to fans new and old."

