Toxic Avenger: 6 New Images Tease The Mayhem To Come

We finally have our first looks at the new Toxic Avenger film from Legendary Pictures, which debuts at Fantastic Fest 2023 tomorrow night.

Toxic Avenger is set to kick off Fantastic Fest tomorrow night, as the world premiere will be the first time many will see the new take on the cult classic. Starring Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon, the film is directed by Macon Blair. Many worried about whether the spirit of the Troma original not being present should have their fears assuaged by the "R" rating for "Strong violence and gore, language throughout, sexual references and brief graphic nudity." I hope we can all see this one as soon as possible, as no concrete release details or even a trailer have been revealed. However, We have six new images to pour over, which can be seen below.

Fans Have Huge Expectations For The Toxic Avenger's Return

The film follows the story of struggling everyman-janitor Winston Gooze, who is transformed by a horrible toxic accident into a new evolution of hero: THE TOXIC AVENGER! Now, with super-human strength and wielding a glowing mop for his unconventional weapon, he must race against time to save his son and stop a ruthless and power-hungry corporate tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire. I gotta believe that we will start seeing release info and such for this very soon if they plan on releasing it before the end of the year. No judgment until I see a trailer, but call me skeptical. Hopefully, they strike that Deadpool tone for it all and keep it funny and campy, or else what would be the point of any of this? Look for the first reactions to the film to pop up tomorrow evening after it debuts at Fantastic Fest.

