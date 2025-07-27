Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: coyote vs. acme

Coyote vs. Acme Snags An August 2026 Release Date Plus A Poster

From the threat of destruction to the Hall H stage, Coyote vs. Acme will finally make its debut in theaters on August 28, 2026.

Article Summary Coyote vs. Acme secures an official August 28, 2026 theatrical release after being saved from cancellation.

Warner Bros. originally shelved the completed film for tax reasons, sparking major industry backlash.

Ketchup Entertainment stepped in, acquiring Coyote vs. Acme and announcing the new release at Comic-Con.

Late August is a unique release slot for this animated family movie, with hopes for better box office results.

From the threat of destruction to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, Coyote vs. Acme has been on quite the journey over the last couple of years. Warner Bros., following some very rough years during the pandemic, decided the best way to deal with all of that was to write off a bunch of their own movies for tax purposes. Some were complete films while others needed post-production work, but they were all films announced and people were looking forward to. Batgirl was the one people really rallied behind, though Scoob! Holiday Haunt was just as big a tragedy. However, Coyote vs. Acme seemed to push people over the edge, and people kept talking about it. The fans, the cast, and people kept bringing the movie up. Eventually, the film was sold to Ketchup Entertainment, which also saved another big-screen Looney Tunes property that was also supposed to be quietly left to rot. During the panel, they showed off some footage and officially announced that the film will be in theaters on August 28, 2026. We also got a poster.

Late August is an interesting time to release an animated family movie (the logic being that releasing family movies during the domestic summer holidays means more people will see it). However, it's also a time when there won't be that much competition either. The schedule is still pretty open, but we're more than a year away, and August still has plenty of time to fill out. The Day The Earth Blew Up failed to find an audience at the box office, but it didn't get much of a promotional push, either, maybe Coyote. vs. Acme will do better.

Coyote vs. Acme And Warner Bros.'s Being The Worst

One could say things started all the way back in August 2022 when Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Batgirl, two films that were either very close to finishing production or in post-production, were canceled due to tax purposes. At the time, the backlash was pretty loud [mostly for Batgirl, which is a shame because Scoob! is just as tragic], and you would think executives would learn from their mistakes and wouldn't pull a stunt like that again.

Fast forward to November 2023, and it's apparent no one is learning lessons anymore, as Warner Bros. Discovery shelved Coyote vs. Acme for tax purposes. The reaction was just as loud, and while it sounded like there was a chance the film could end up at another studio or streamer, a massive report released in February 2024 by The Wrap revealed that Warner Bros. went into negotiations in what appeared to be bad faith. Executives who had never seen the final film put the nails in the coffin, and it honestly looked like the film would be lost. Since then, several actors and people who have worked on the film have expressed how upset they are that the film was shelved the way it was.

By mid-March, it was confirmed that Warner Bros. was reportedly looking to sell the film to Gareth West's distributor-financier, Ketchup Entertainment, which also picked up The Day the Earth Blew Up. By the end of the month, it was confirmed that a deal had been secured for Coyote vs. Acme, which somehow made everything with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt (another completed film like Coyote vs. Acme) even worse.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!