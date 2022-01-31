Cursed Is Latest Wes Craven Film Coming To Blu-ray From Scream Factory

Cursed, a gem of a film from the late Wes Craven, is getting its first-ever Blu-ray release from Scream Factory. The 2005 lycanthropy film is one of my favorites from the 2000s, and it has been a hole in my Blu-ray collection for years. The Scream Factory release in April will contain both the theatrical and unrated cuts of the film remastered, though they will NOT be including any footage from the fabled Craven Cut with different actors and such. According to the product page, "We tried." That's okay, Scream Factory; we still love you. Preorder from them and get a poster featuring new artwork from Colin Murdoch. Check that out along with the cover for the release as well. Special features for Cursed will be announced at a later date. It releases on April 26th.

Cursed Is A Classic. Fight Me.

"Wes Craven's CURSED howls its way into your home as a 2-disc Collector's Edition, featuring both the Theatrical and Unrated cuts of the film! Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Jesse Eisenberg (Zombieland), Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death), Judy Greer (Halloween Kills), and Milo Ventimiglia (Kiss Of The Damned) find themselves caught up in an unimaginable horror! A werewolf loose in Los Angeles changes the lives of three young adults who, after being mauled by the beast, learn that the only way to break the curse put upon them is to kill the one who started it all! From master of horror Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson (Scream), CURSED is both frightening and undeniably fun!"

(Please Note: The Unrated Cut is not the original Craven cut of the film featuring different actors in the roles. We tried.)

Gosh, I really cannot wait for this. Cursed comes to Blu-ray on April 26th from Scream Factory. You can preorder right here.