Descendants: The Rise Of Red Teaser Released, Dated For Disney+

The first trailer and poster are here for The Descendants: The Rise Of Red, which will debut on Dinsey+ Friday July 12th.

Article Summary The Rise of Red, the new Descendants teaser and poster arrives, debuting on Disney+ July 12.

Uma returns as headmaster in the latest Descendants chapter, with a Disney Channel premiere set for August 9.

New Villain Kid Red, Queen of Hearts' daughter, stirs trouble in Auradon, prompting a time-travel quest.

Notable cast includes China Anne McClain and Kylie Cantrall, bringing Disney's beloved characters to life.

Descendants: The Rise of Red has a new teaser trailer, poster, and release date. The continuation of the popular franchise that follows the trials and tribulations of the sons and daughters of fan-favorite Disney characters will return on Friday, July 12th, on Disney+, followed by a premiere on The Disney Channel on Friday, August 9th. This follows a tease from last month that surprised fans by revealing that Uma (China Anne McClain) is back as headmaster at Auradon Prep. Below is the poster for the film.

The Descendants Universe Continues

Here's a look at the official overview/logline for Disney+'s The Descendants: The Rise of Red:

"In this newest installment in the mega-hit "Descendants" franchise, former Villain Kid Uma, now headmaster of Auradon Prep, extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, and especially Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella's perfectionist daughter Chloe and travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set Red's mother down her villainous path."

Starring alongside McClain are Kylie Cantrall as Rose Red, Malia Baker as Chole, the daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming, Brandy as Cinderella, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, Dara Reneé as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley as Young Hook, Peder Lindell as Morgie, Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, and Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter.

The Descendants: The Rise of Red debuts on Disney+ on July 12th.

